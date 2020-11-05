Predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs Ludogorets I TV info I Live stream

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League on Thursday, and you can watch this game and other Europa League games live online.

Spurs were abject in their previous Europa League game last week against Royal Antwerp, as they lost 1-0, away from home. Jose Mourinho said that he would make tough decisions while selecting his side going forward, and thus, we can expect a strong side for this game as Spurs have only managed to pick up three points thus far.





Kick-off: 17:55 BST from Huvepharma Arena

Tv Info: The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 HD

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart was really unlucky to miss out on the last game against Antwerp, and the former England goalkeeper should come into the side in place of first-choice Hugo Lloris who is likely to take the bench.

Defence: Jose Mourinho confirmed in the press conference yesterday that Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon haven’t travelled with the squad due to minor fitness issues. Matt Doherty – who hasn’t been able to make a strong impact since his move from Wolves – is expected to retain his place, while Ben Davies should feature at left-back.

At centre-back, Mourinho will probably start with Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez, with Toby Alderweireld likely to be rested.

Midfield: Harry Winks struggled in Belgium, but he could be given another chance to impress alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Tanguy Ndomebele has been superb this season but he could be replaced by Giovani Lo Celso who is badly in need of games to regain full sharpness.

Forward: Dele Alli was hugely disappointing in Belgium, and he is unlikely to make the cut in the starting line-up. Erik Lamela has stayed behind as Spurs feel he needs more rest to recover fully. But Mourinho has plenty of options, with Gareth Bale and Serge Bergwijn likely to start alongside Carlos Vinicius who could get the nod ahead of Harry Kane.

Tottenham Predicted line-up: Hart; Davies, Sanchez, Dier, Doherty; Winks, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Bale, Bergwijn, Vinicius.