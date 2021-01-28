Predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool in the Premier League later tonight and they will be hoping to pick up all three points.

The Reds are going through a rough patch right now and Spurs will fancy their chances of winning here.





Liverpool have failed to win their last five matches in the Premier League and they will be under pressure to get a good result. Meanwhile, Spurs have won just two of their last six league matches.

The Londoners have a dreadful record against tonight’s opposition and will be hoping to make amends. They have lost their last six meetings against Liverpool in all competitions.

Liverpool derailed Tottenham’s title challenge with a win in December and Spurs will be hoping to pile further misery on Jurgen Klopp and his players with a win tonight.

The home side will be without three key players in Matt Doherty, Giovani lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon due to injuries. Japhet Tanganga could come in to replace Reguilon.

Predicted Tottenham starting line-up: Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderwireld, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale.

Davinson Sanchez, Joe Hart, Carlos Vinicius, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Ben Davies are all expected to be dropped after featuring against Wycombe Wanderers.