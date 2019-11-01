Predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Merseyside to face struggling Everton in the Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.
Neither side have hit the form they might have hoped to so far this season, with Spurs finding themselves eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
Tottenham’s latest defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League means the north London club are without an away win in the league since the middle of January.
Therefore, this is a huge game for Spurs, and they have to get back to winning ways.
With Danny Rose suspended and Serge Aurier hugely underperforming, Mauricio Pochettino should bring in Ben Davies and Juan Foyth to fill his full-back areas.
Dele Alli is also struggling for form, while the Argentine surely must drop Christian Eriksen after his shocking performance against the Reds last week.
Summer signing Tanguy Ndombele, who impressed in his second-half cameo, should come into the team, alongside Winks and Sissoko in a three-man midfield.
It also means Lucas Moura should get the nod ahead of Alli or Erik Lamela for this game. The 27-year-old could trouble the Everton full backs and should start alongside Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.
Predicted Tottenham Hotspur line-up: Gazzaniga; Foyth, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Sissoko, Winks, Ndombele; Moura, Son, Kane.