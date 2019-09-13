Predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs Crystal Palace

The Premier League returns after the international break and Tottenham Hotspur will be in action on Saturday against London rivals Crystal Palace.
Spurs have made a sluggish start to the season, having picked up only five points from their opening four games. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have already lost at home at Newcastle United, and are without a win in their last three games.
Palace, on the other hand, have won two games already, and drew against Everton on the opening day. The Eagles are heading into this game on the back of a 1-0 win against Aston Villa, and Roy Hodgson’s side will believe they can get a positive result once again.
In fact, Palace won against Manchester United away at Old Trafford this season already. So, they are quite capable of causing an upset here.
Summer signing Giovani Lo Celso is out until the end of October with a hip problem, while Davinson Sanchez is doubtful for the match after sustaining an ankle knock.
Kyle Walker-Peters is available for selection this weekend, and he is expected to start at right-back. Erik Lamela started against Arsenal in the north London derby clash prior to the international break, but he could be replaced by 23-year-old attacking midfielder, Dele Alli, for this game.
Predicted Spurs starting line-up: Lloris, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Alli, Eriksen, Kane.