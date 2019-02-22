Predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
Spurs have won four games in a row since their 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup clash last month. Mauricio Pochettino’s side must be bubbling with confidence following their 3-0 win against Dortmund in their last match.
The Argentine could be looking to rotate the squad ahead of this game, and could make four changes from the side that beat Dortmund in the Champions League.
Burnley are struggling in the Premier League this season, just three points above the drop zone.
Spanish striker Fernando Llorente could come into the side, replacing the versatile Lucas Moura. The 33-year-old has scored seven goals in all competitions this season, and should be high on confidence after he scored within minutes from coming off the bench against Dortmund.
Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, and Victor Wanyama should also come into the side with Sanchez, Aurier, and Foyth making way for them.
Pochettino may start with the defensive-minded midfielder Wanyama for this game. The 27-year-old has 10 matches under his belt in all competitions this season, and has played only 156 minutes of league football this term because of injury.
Predicted Spurs starting line-up vs Burnley: Lloris, Rose, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Trippier, Wanyama, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Llorente.