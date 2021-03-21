Predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs Aston Villa

After back to back defeats, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League clash on Sunday at Villa Park.

Jose Mourinho will be looking to pick players that he can trust as Spurs should fight tooth and nail to get back into the top-four.





Spurs lost 3-0 against Dinamo Zagreb in the midweek and got crushed out of the Europa League knock-out stages.

Mourinho will definitely look to make some changes, and as many as seven players could be dropped.

In defence, Toby Alderweireld and Sergio Reguilon are certain to start in place of Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

Both Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty have been disappointing in recent games, and Mourinho must look to give Japhet Tanganga a rare start.

In midfield, both Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko were hugely disappointing in the Europa League clash. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will certainly return to the line-up, while Tanguy Ndombele is expected to come in as well.

Ndombele, 24, has been recalled to the France national team call-up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, and he will be looking to make a strong impact against Villa.

Erik Lamela is suspended for this game, while Son Heung-min is out injured.

Giovani Lo Celso was impressive in his cameo role against Dinamo, but he is likely to start from the bench. Gareth Bale and Steven Bergwijn are expected to start, but Alli is likely to be dropped.

Predicted Spurs line-up vs Aston Villa: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Bale, Lucas, Bergwijn; Kane.

In other news, Tottenham reportedly need to sign six players in the summer.