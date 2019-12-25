Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur missed the chance to leapfrog their London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League table at the weekend after suffering a 2-0 defeat at home.
However, with the busy festive schedule up and running on Boxing Day with a home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, there is hardly any time to reflect back on that game.
Finishing within the top four is still a possibility, but Jose Mourinho’s side need to get back to winning ways. Mourinho will definitely be forced into one change as Son Heung-min begins a three-game ban after he received a red card in Sunday’s defeat against Chelsea.
Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies remain out for the north Londoners.
In defence, Juan Foyth could be given a chance in place of Toby Alderweireld. The Argentine played for the first time under Mourinho in the 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and it may be the right time to integrate the 21-year-old into the team and give the Belgian a rest.
Likewise, Danny Rose could be given another opportunity to make a case for himself. The England international lost his place in the starting line-up to Jan Vertonghen, and he could start after playing the final 15 minutes against the Blues.
In midfield, although Eric Dier has had a decent run in the team he hasn’t been exactly convincing. Harry Winks made the bench in the past two games, and he could be given an opportunity to face Graham Potter’s on Boxing Day.
Tanguy Ndombele impressed against the Blues after he came on from the bench. The French midfielder needs a good run in the team and could start alongside Winks.
With Son being suspended, Mourinho could draft Ryan Sessegnon into the starting line-up. The youngster impressed against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and he fully deserved his goal.
Here’s the predicted Spurs XI: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Foyth, Sanchez, Rose; Winks, Ndombele; Moura, Alli, Sessegnon; Kane.