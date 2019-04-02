Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Finally it’s here. Tottenham will be playing their first game at their brand new stadium on Wednesday night when they will face London rivals Crystal Palace.
Spurs are going through a poor form at the moment, having picked up just one point from the last 15 available in the Premier League. Surely, they will be hoping that their new home brings an upturn in form.
The north London giants are heading into this game on the back of a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.
Spurs produced a spirited display in the second half, but a late own goal gifted Liverpool all three points.
At one point of time it looked like Spurs would be challenging Liverpool and Manchester City for the title, but they now have a tough job on their hands to qualify for the top four places.
They have now dropped behind Arsenal who won their last game against Newcastle to move into the third place.
Mauricio Pochettino could start with Ben Davies for this game. The 25-year-old could start in place of Danny Rose. Spurs could also start with Son Hueng-Min in place of Lucas Moura who scored in the last game.
Predicted Spurs XI vs Crystal Palace: Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Trippier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Davies, Alli, Son, Kane.