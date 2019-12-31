Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur will head into the New Year’s day with a trip to Southampton, looking to shrug off the disappointment they faced at Carrow Road on Saturday.
Spurs managed a 2-2 draw against the rock-bottom Norwich City that saw them dropping behind Manchester United in sixth. With London rivals Chelsea enjoying a five-point lead over Spurs for the Champions League spot, Jose Mourinho’s side cannot afford to drop points against the Saints.
With the club taking on their fourth game in 11 days, Mourinho will be looking to make a few changes to his squad. The former Real Madrid boss has options in midfield with both Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks now back from suspension.
The versatile Sissoko could start in midfield for the trip to St Mary’s alongside Tanguy Ndombele, with Giovani Lo Celso making way for him.
Erik Lamela is fit again and Mourinho could be tempted to start with him after his cameo role against Norwich. However, the Argentine needs to be eased in at present before including him in the starting line-up, and it could see Lucas Moura being reinstated in the front three.
The 27-year-old Brazilian winger has scored four goals this season in the Premier League, and he would be looking to improve his goal tally against Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side.
It is at the back where there are problems. Mourinho vented his frustration with his side’s defensive lapses in the last match, and the Portuguese could shake up the back-line by bringing in fresh legs.
Juan Foyth hasn’t played much this season, but he seems a better fit than Serge Aurier who is proving to be an enigma for his manager. Jan Vertonghen perhaps needs some rest with Danny Rose likely to start at left-back.
Predicted Tottenham starting line-up: Gazzaniga; Foyth, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Sissoko, Ndombele; Moura, Alli, Eriksen; Kane.