Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to head into the international break on a positive note with a strong performance against Sheffield United in the Premier League clash on Sunday.
Spurs have been very poor in the Premier League this season, and find themselves 11th in the Premier League with only 13 points on board.
However, the north London club are heading into this match on the back of a morale-boosting 4-0 win against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League in midweek, and Mauricio Pochettino will now be looking to build up a strong momentum.
The Argentine is likely to rotate his squad once again for this game. Serge Aurier did not travel with the squad in midweek, and the 26-year-old is expected to return to the first team.
Toby Alderweireld is also expected to be back, while Ben Davies could start in place of Danny Rose.
In midfield, Harry Winks, who was rested in the previous game, looks to partner alongside Tanguy Ndombele who was brilliant against Red Star.
Giovani Lo Celso was superb for Tottenham in their last match, but the Argentine is facing a minor injury scare going into this game. And he probably won’t be risked, which means Christian Eriksen is likely to start.
Here’s the predicted Tottenham starting line-up: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Ndombele, Winks, Son, Eriksen, Alli, Kane.