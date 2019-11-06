Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Red Star Belgrade

Tottenham Hotspur will face Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League clash on Wednesday.
Spurs have made a poor start to their 2019-20 campaign, but they must look to get back into some sort of momentum with a positive result against Red Star.
The north London club find themselves second in Group B with four points, and a victory here will put them in a very good position to qualify for the knock-out stages.
Once again, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to rotate the squad for this one. In defence, Ryan Sessegnon could finally make his first start for the club. Juan Foyth is expected to start. Both Kyle Walker-Peters and Serge Aurier haven’t made the trip, which means Davinson Sanchez is expected to retain his place.
Tanguy Ndombele impressed against Liverpool and Everton, and he should start in midfield as Harry Winks has not been included in the squad. Eric Dier, who has hardly featured this season, could force his way into the side.
Dele Alli and Luca Moura are likely to retain their places, while summer signing Giovani Lo Celso (23) could start in place of Son Heung-Min. Harry Kane is fit, and the England skipper should lead the line.
Predicted Tottenham starting XI: Gazzaniga, Sessegnon, Foyth, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Dier, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Kane.