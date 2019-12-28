Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to build on the Boxing Day win as they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in the Premier League.
Spurs returned to winning ways after beating Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 in their previous game. They came from behind to pick up all three points, with goals coming from Harry Kane and Dele Alli.
The north London club have experienced somewhat of a rejuvenation under Jose Mourinho, and find themselves just three points off fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of the match.
Norwich, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom with just 12 points on board. However, the Canaries are well capable of causing an upset having defeated champions Manchester City 3-2 back in September at their home turf.
Spurs will be without Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko for this game. Both the midfielders are suspended against Norwich after picking up yellow cards in their previous match. They have reached a limit for bookings and as a result face an automatic one-match ban.
This could open the door for Tanguy Ndombele who failed to make the bench against Brighton after he told the coaching staff he was not in the right condition for the fixture.
Oliver Skipp has impressed the Portuguese boss in training and the 19-year-old could be given a chance to prove his talent alongside Eric Dier, who has played in eight of Mourinho’s first nine games in charge.
In defence, Juan Foyth could be given a chance while Giovani Lo Celso, who made a strong impact after coming on in place of Ryan Sessegnon, could start on Saturday.
Predicted Tottenham starting line-up: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Vertonghen; Dier, Ndombele; Moura, Alli, Lo Celso; Kane.