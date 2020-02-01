Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Spurs are heading into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Southampton at St Mary’s in the FA Cup.
The north London club lost Christian Eriksen who joined Inter Milan in the January transfer window. Spurs also signed two players – Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica and Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven for £27 million.
Ahead of the match, Jose Mourinho has revealed that Bergwijn would start against City. However, he is most likely to start from the bench.
Fernandes started against Southampton in the last match, but Tanguy Ndombele could be given another chance to impress.
With Danny Rose joining Newcastle United on loan this month, Japhet Tanganga should retain his place at left-back. Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez are likely to continue at the heart of defence, with Serge Aurier operating on the right.
In midfield, Harry Winks is out injured, and Eric Dier is likely to replace him. The 26-year-old England international has been getting opportunities under Mourinho, but he hasn’t been able to make a strong impact.
Spurs are still without a striker following the injury to Harry Kane, and Mourinho is left with no option but to trust his attacking midfielders to come up with goals.
Predicted Tottenham starting line-up: Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Aurier, Tanganga, Dier, Lo Celso, Alli, Moura, Son, Ndombele.