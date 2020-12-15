Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Anfield tomorrow to face joint-English Premier League leaders Liverpool, and manager Jose Mourinho will be keen to leave Merseyside with all three points.

Spurs’ last victory at Anfield came in 2011 and they have won just once in their last 17 meetings with the Reds.





Both teams have started the 2020-21 league campaign on an impressive note, winning seven games, drawing four games and losing one game apiece, and Spurs are only top of the table due to their better defensive record.

Mourinho’s men have conceded 10 league goals – the least in the top-flight – and scored 24 goals, while Liverpool have shipped 18 goals and scored 27 goals – the most in the division.

Liverpool’s attack and Spurs’ defence will both face their stiffest test yet tomorrow, and the game should be decided by which of the two comes out on top.

Tottenham can make a statement of intent in the early title race with a victory at the expense of Jurgen Klopp’s side, and Liverpool will also look to do so in order to prove their credentials and keep their title defence alive.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are likely to be without Gareth Bale as the Real Madrid loanee didn’t train with the rest of the squad yesterday.

The Welshman missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace due to illness and could be unavailable for tomorrow’s trip to Liverpool.

The injured Erik Lamela isn’t nearing full fitness, while Japhet Tanganga won’t be available for selection as he is set to spend the next two to three weeks on the sideline after damaging his shoulder against Royal Antwerp last Thursday in the Europa League.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Despite the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park, Mourinho is likely to stick with the same starting XI from the game, but he could be faced with a selection headache with Giovani Lo Celso pushing for a starting berth.

Predicted Spurs XI

4-2-3-1

Lloris

Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon

Sissoko, Hojbjerg

Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son

Kane