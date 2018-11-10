Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham hotspur will travel to Selhurst Park to face London rivals Crystal Palace in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
Spurs are heading into this match on the back of a morale boosting 2-1 win in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven. Just when it seemed like they were on the verge of elimination, two quick goals from Harry Kane sealed the tie in their favour.
Now, Spurs should aim to consolidate their position in their Premier League. They face Palace who are sitting uncomfortably in the 14th place, and have lost five of their last six games in all competitions.
Mauricio Pochettino will be without Belgium duo Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele for this game. Left-back Danny Rose is also out injured. Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama are also doubtful for this game.
Hugo Lloris will return to the starting line-up after he missed out in the midweek due to suspension. Kieran Trippier is likely to replace Serge Aurier in the right-back role, while Erik Lamela, who has been in excellent form this season, should replace Son Heung-Min in the starting line-up.
Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Winks, Eriksen, Moura, Alli, Lamela, Kane.