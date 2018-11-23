Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur will face London rivals Chelsea in their next Premier League clash on Saturday after the international break.
Spurs have won six of their last seven Premier League games, and find themselves just one point behind Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are just five points behind league leaders Manchester City, and they have a good chance of closing the gap here.
The north London club received a massive boost this week after Jan Vertonghen returned to the first team training after a long injury lay-off. However, it is unlikely that the Belgium international will get into the first team straightaway.
Spurs are heading into the match on the back of a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace before the international break. Juan Foyth scored the only goal of the match, and the young Argentine is likely to retain his place.
Erik Lamela, who has been in very good form this season, could be dropped to the bench with Christian Eriksen likely to return to the starting line-up.
In the midfield, 24-year-old Eric Dier could start in place of Victor Wanyama. Spurs are 17/10 as per BETUK.com to win the match.
Predicted Tottenham starting line-up: Lloris, Aurier, Foyth, Alderweireld, Davies, Sissoko, Dier, Eriksen, Alli, Moura, Kane