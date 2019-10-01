Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur will take on German giants Bayern Munich in their second Champions League group game clash on Tuesday night.
The 2018-19 Champions League finalist have not been in the best of form this season, having drawn their opening game 2-2 against Olympiakos.
Spurs are also struggling in the league, and find themselves 10 points behind leaders Liverpool after just seven games.
However, the north London club are heading into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory against Southampton, although it was hardly a convincing win.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side must raise their game in order to pick up all three points against Bayern, who once again have made a great start in the Bundesliga this season.
They have picked up three wins in a row ahead of this tie in all competitions, and therefore the fixture promises to be a cracker.
Serge Aurier picked up a red card against the Saints but he is eligible to play against Bayern. Pochettino is unlikely to change the winning combination, although 26-year-old Ben Davies could replace Danny Rose.
Predicted Spurs starting XI vs Bayern: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Ndombele, Eriksen, Son, Kane.