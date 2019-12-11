Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.
Both sides have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, and Jose Mourinho has opted to rest some of his star players for the game.
Spurs lost 7-2 against Bayern in London two months ago, and Mourinho has banned his players from watching the video of that game.
According to reports from BBC Sport, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier have all been rested for this game.
Tottenham are already missing the likes of Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Ben Davies, Erik Lamela, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele because of injuries, and it is up to some of the fringe players now to step up to the plate and prove a point to the manager.
In defence, Danny Rose, Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters are expected to start. In midfield, summer signing Giovani Lo Celso could start along with exciting teenager Oliver Skipp.
Lucas Moura has found his mojo back under Mourinho, but he could make way for Christian Eriksen for this game. Ryan Sessegnon is expected to start, while Troy Parrott is likely to lead the line in place of Kane.
Here is the predicted Spurs starting XI: Gazzaniga, Rose, Sanchez, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Dier, Skipp, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Sessegnon, Parrott.