Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up against RB Leipzig

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig host Tottenham Hotspur later tonight in the second-leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash, and with their 1-0 win advantage from the first-leg, the Germans are favourites to advance to the quarterfinals.
Spurs have been dealt several injury blows all season-long, and Steven Bergwijn and Ben Davies are the latest to join Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min in the treatment room.
Boss Jose Mourinho doesn’t have a lot of options to choose from in attack and defence, and he is expected to make do with makeshift players in some positions.
Hugo Lloris will hope to keep Leipzig’s attack quiet after putting in a solid performance against them at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium last month, and with Davies unavailable, Jan Vertonghen could come in at left-back, joining Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier in defence.
Harry Winks has become a fixture in Spurs’ line-up, and Gedson Fernandes is favourite to play alongside him at the base of the midfield after Tanguy Ndombele was hauled off at half-time against Burnley.
Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso were given much-needed 45-minute rests at the weekend, and are set to return to the starting line-up for tonight’s clash.
Mourinho has hinted that Ryan Sessegnon is set to start against Leipzig, and the £25 million summer signing will likely replace Bergwijn on the left of the attack.
Dele Alli scored his 50th Premier League goal at the weekend, and he is favourite to lead the line tonight in the absence of a primary striker.
Predicted Tottenham XI
4-2-3-1
Lloris
Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen;
Winks, Gedson;
Lucas, Lo Celso, Sessegnon;
Alli