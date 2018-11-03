Predicted Tottenham Hotspur line-up vs Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
Spurs returned to winning ways in the midweek after encountering two bad results – a draw (2-2) against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League and a defeat (1-0) against leaders Manchester City – as they overcame West Ham 3-1 away from home in the EFL Cup clash.
With games coming thick and fast, Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to rotate the squad to keep his players fresh. Spurs find themselves fifth in the table with 21 points, five points behind Manchester City after 10 games.
Pochettino could make as many as eight changes from the side that won against the Hammers. Eric Dier and Danny Rose are out for this tie, while Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama are also unavailable.
Hugo Lloris is set to return to the side in place of Paulo Gazzaniga. In the defence, Davinson Sanchez will partner Toby Alderweireld, with Juan Foyth unlucky to miss out. Davies and Trippier will return on the left and right side of the defence respectively.
In absence of Wanyama, Dembele is expected to partner Harry Winks in the middle of the park. Pochettino could give Alli a breather, and start with Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela for this game. Harry Kane, as usual, will lead the line upfront.
Predicted starting line-up: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Dembele, Moura, Eriksen, Lamela, Kane.