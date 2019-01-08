Mauricio Pochettino is expected to field a strong side when Tottenham Hotspur take on London rivals Chelsea in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.
Spurs are heading into this match on the back of a 7-0 victory against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup clash last Friday. Pochettino will be looking to make some changes in tonight’s cup clash against the Blues. Spurs are 13/10 to win the game with BetUK.
Gazzaniga kept a clean sheet in the last match, and always impressed whenever he was given the chance. He is set to retain his place.
Spurs are likely to play in a 4-2-3-1 system, which means, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, and Kieran Trippier all likely to return to the side in place of Juan Foyth, Ben Davies, and Serge Aurier.
Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko has forged a strong midfield partnership and they are likely to return to the side. Lucas Moura picked up an injury on Friday night, and will now miss the Chelsea game. The Brazilian is also a major doubt for the weekend clash with Manchester United.
Fernando Llorente scored a hat-trick in the last match, but surely, Pochettino will start with 25-year-old England striker Harry Kane for this crunch game.
Predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs Chelsea: Gazzaniga, Rose, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Trippier, Alli, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Eriksen, Kane.
