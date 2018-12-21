Glasgow Rangers will be looking to return to winning ways when they face St Johnstone away from Ibrox on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership clash.
The Gers drew 0-0 against Hibernian in their last match, and dropped to second in the league behind arch rivals Celtic. They have managed just one win in their last five games in all competitions, and Steven Gerrard needs to fix his system ahead of the busy festive period.
Rangers must axe Lassana Coulibaly and Eros Grezda, and field their best possible starting line-up against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.
Gareth McAuley has started in recent games for the Light Blues, but Gerrard must bring in Joe Worrall, on-loan defender from Nottingham Forest, to the starting line-up.
Coulibaly should be dropped. He has been given a lot of chances to impress, but the 22-year-old has been very disappointing in recent matches. Gerrard has showered praise on Ross McCrorie, and the youngster should return to anchor the midfield.
Another summer signing, Grezda, has been woeful for Rangers, and he needs to be axed as well. Teenage sensation Glenn Middleton deserves a chance on the left wing.
Predicted Rangers starting XI vs St Johnstone: McGregor, Barisic, Worrall, Goldson, Tavernier, McCrorie, Middleton, Ryan Jack, Arfield, Candeias, Morelos.