Predicted Rangers starting XI vs Aberdeen

Glasgow Rangers will take on Aberdeen in the Scottish FA Cup quarter-final replay clash at Ibrox on Tuesday.
The Gers drew 1-1 in the first leg. Joe Worrall scored the equaliser for Rangers and cancelled out the opening goal from Sam Cosgrove.
Ahead of the clash, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that centre-back Gareth McAuley will not play any part in the game due to a hamstring injury.
However, left-back Borna Barisic will return after missing the game against Hibs on Friday.
Rangers are almost out of contention for winning the Scottish Premiership trophy after their 1-1 draw against Hibs. Therefore, the Scottish FA Cup represents their best shot at silverware this season.
The Gers will be boosted by the return of the 26-year-old defender. The Dons have already dumped Rangers out of one cup competition and this is going to be a very tough game.
The winner of the tie will get to face Celtic in the semi-final, and Rangers should be looking to give their all at Ibrox on Tuesday night.
Predicted Rangers starting line-up: McGregor, Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Barisic, Jack, Kent, Kamara, Candeias, Arfield, Morelos.