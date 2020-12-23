Predicted Rangers Starting Lineup vs St Johnstone

Rangers travel to St Johnstone for their next Scottish Premiership game and they will be hoping to pull further clear at the top of the table with a win.

Steven Gerrard’s team have been in spectacular form this season and they have managed to win 16 of their 18 league games so far. The other two have ended in a draw and Rangers are yet to be beaten in the League this season.





Rangers are coming into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership and they will be confident of picking up all three points once again.

Rangers have been outstanding at the back this season and they have conceded just five goals in 18 League games. It will be interesting to see if they can keep the Saint Johnstone attack in check later today.

The home side have scored just 17 goals in 18 League games and they will struggle to breakdown a well-organised Rangers back four.

Rangers will be without Nikola Katic due to an injury and Leon Balogun is doubtful for the away side as well. However, they have enough quality to pick up a win here.

They will be determined to win the Scottish Premiership this season and Rangers cannot afford to slip up in games like these.

Predicted Rangers Starting Lineup: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Arfield, Davis, Kamara; Roofe, Kent, Itten

Two games in a week might be too demanding for Jemain Defoe and 23-year-old Cedric Itten could come into the team that beat Motherwell last time out.