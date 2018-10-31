Predicted Rangers Starting Lineup vs Kilmarnock

Rangers take on Kilmarnock in the Scottish League later today and they will be looking to get back to winning ways.
Steven Gerrard’s men were beaten by Aberdeen last time out and the home fans will be expecting a big reaction here. Rangers have a very good head to head record against Kilmarnock and they will be confident heading into this one.
Kilmarnock are currently second in the table, three points clear of Rangers. They will be desperate to get a win here and Rangers cannot afford to be complacent.
The away side have been hard to beat in the recent games and Rangers will have to be at their best here.
The major boost for the home side is the return of Lafferty and Morelos. Gerrard is expected to bring both of them into the side that lost against Aberdeen.
Predicted Rangers Starting Lineup: McGregor; Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Flanagan; Kent, Coulibaly, Jack, Arfield; Morelos, Lafferty
Predicted Kilmarnock Starting Lineup: MacDonald; Taylor, Boyd, O’Donnell, Findlay, Tshibola, Power, Enobakhare, McKenzie, Brophy, Stewart