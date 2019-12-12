Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Young Boys

Glasgow Rangers will take on Young Boys in a crucial Europa League game at Ibrox on Thursday night.
The Gers find themselves at the top of Group G with 8 points, while both Porto and Young boys are breathing down their neck on seven points each. Feyenoord are on five points, and the Dutch club have an outside chance of progressing as well.
Therefore, Rangers need at least a draw to qualify for the knockout stages of this competition.
After Sunday’s defeat against Celtic in the League Cup final, a positive result against Young Boys will provide a massive boost to the club.
Steven Gerrard, who has confirmed he is set to extend his stay as Rangers manager, should be aiming to take the Ibrox club to the knockout rounds. It would represent a massive progress after he led the club to the group stage in his first season at Rangers.
Filip Helander will miss out for Rangers after having a scan on the foot injury. Steven Davis is sidelined with a calf issue, while winger Jordan Jones is back in training after being out for three months with a knee injury.
Gerrard is likely to retain the same team that played against Celtic with 23-year-old Nikola Katic probable to replace the injured Helander for this game.
Predicted Rangers starting line-up: McGregor, Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Barisic, Jack, Kent, Aribo, Kamara, Arfield, Morelos.