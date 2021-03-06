Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs St Mirren

Rangers host St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership later today and the Ibrox outfit could clinch the title by the end of this week with a win here.

Steven Gerrard’s men are currently 18 points clear at the top of the table.





If they manage to win today and Celtic lose their game against Dundee United, the title will be wrapped up by the end of the week.

The home side are in spectacular form right now and they have won their last 15 home matches in the League.

Furthermore, they have an impressive head to head record against today’s opposition as well and Rangers have beaten St Mirren in their last eight home games.

The last time these two sides met in the league, Rangers picked up a 2-0 win away from home and they will be hoping for more of the same here.

The home side had a few injury doubts heading into today’s game.

🎙️ SG: Balogun returns to the squad. Roofe and Jack are on-course to return to training after the weekend, Tavernier will be a bit longer. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 5, 2021

The likes of Nikola Katic, Kemar Roofe, James Tavernier and Ryan Jack could all miss out.

22-year-old Ianis Hagi is expected to come back into the starting line-up in place of Ryan Kent after the former Liverpool winger failed to impress against Livingston.

Predicted Rangers starting line-up: McGregor, Patterson, Helander, Goldson, Barisic, Aribo, Arfield, Davis, Kamara, Hagi, Morelos

