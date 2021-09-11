Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs St. Johnstone

Rangers travel to St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership this week and Steven Gerrard’s men will be looking to build on their derby win over Celtic.

The Ibrox outfit have an exceptional away record against today’s opposition and they are undefeated in their last 13 away matches against St. Johnstone.

Furthermore, Rangers have managed to keep a clean sheet in six of their last eight matches against today’s opposition.

The visitors are undoubtedly the better team here and they will be expected to pick up the three points.

However, Rangers have not been able to beat St. Johnstone in normal time in the last two meetings and they will be looking to change that this week.

Meanwhile, the home side have failed to win a single league game so far and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.

St. Johnstone will probably fancy an upset in front of their own fans and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a positive result against the defending champions.

Predicted Rangers starting line-up: Jon McLaughlin, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic, Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Kemar Roofe, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

Gerrard is likely to make two changes to the side that picked up a win over Celtic. Robby McCrorie and Leon Balogun are expected to drop down to the bench here. 29-year-old Tavernier is set to return this week.