Glasgow Rangers will be looking to maintain their impressive European form when they face Spartak Moscow in the Europa League clash at Ibrox on Thursday night.
The Gers find themselves top of Group G with four points from their opening two games. Steven Gerrard has transformed the side completely, and they are heading into this match will full confidence after winning their first Scottish Premiership game away from home last week.
Rangers defeated Hamilton Academical 4-1, and Gerrard will be looking to maintain the same level of performance when they take on the Russian outfit.
The Gers boss will be looking to make a few changes for this tie. Allan McGregor is Gerrard’s first choice, and he will his place in front of goal. Jon Flanagan and 21-year-old Joe Worrall will return to the side and they will be part of a four-man defence alongside James Tavernier and Connor Goldson.
Ryan Jack and Coulibaly should anchor the midfield. Ejaria, Kent, and Candeias will provide the supply line for Alfredo Morelos, who operates as a lone striker. Kyle Lafferty is available again after serving his suspension over the weekend and Gerrard could use him from the bench.
Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Spartak Moscow: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Flanagan, Coulibaly, Jack, Ejaria, Candeias, Kent, Morelos.