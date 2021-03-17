Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Slavia Prague

Rangers host Slavia Prague in the Europa League tomorrow night aiming to book their place in the next round of the competition.

Steven Gerrard’s men ground out a 1-1 draw away from home in the first leg and will be confident of getting a positive result at home.





Rangers are in rampant form right now, winning five of their last six matches in all competitions. They are also undefeated in their last 12 Europa League matches.

The visitors managed to eliminate Premier League side Leicester City in the round of 32, and Rangers cannot afford to be complacent in the second leg.

The Ibrox outfit have been outstanding at the back this season and will have to be well organised defensively to grind out a win here.

The home side are expected to be without the services of James Tavernier, Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic due to injuries.

🎙️ SG: I've spoken to Steve Clarke on Ryan Jack and a number of players but that will remain private. Ryan (Jack) won't be involved tomorrow. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 17, 2021

Predicted Rangers starting line-up: McGregor, Patterson, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Hagi, Morelos, Kent.

Gerrard is likely to make just one change to the side that drew 1-1 in the first leg. 32-year-old Scott Arfield could return to the starting line-up after a poor performance from Steven Davis in the first leg.

