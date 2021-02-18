Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Royal Antwerp

Rangers travel to Belgium for their Europa League game against Royal Antwerp later tonight and Steven Gerrard will be hoping to pick up a vital away advantage in the first leg.

The Scottish outfit have done very well in the group stages of the competition and they will be hoping to book their place in the next round by winning this tie.





Both teams are in impressive form coming into this game and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Antwerp have managed to win four of their last six matches in all competitions and Rangers are unbeaten in their last five.

The Scottish outfit have also kept four clean sheets in their last five matches in all competitions and they will be hoping for another shut-out tonight.

Rangers are in rampant form right now and they are very close to winning the league title.

They will be full of confidence and momentum heading into this game and the players will certainly fancy their chances.

Gerrard will have most of his key players fit and ready for this game. Nikola Katic is the only injury doubt for the Scottish giants.

Rangers will be boosted with the return of Kemar Roofe and 24-year-old star Alfredo Morelos for this game. Both attackers were suspended for the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Those are the only two changes expected from Gerrard for tonight’s game.

Predicted Rangers starting line-up: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Kent, Roofe, Morelos.