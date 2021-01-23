Predicted Rangers Starting Line-up vs Ross County

Rangers host Ross County in the Scottish Premiership later today and they will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table with a victory.

Steven Gerrard’s side were held to a draw in the last outing but they are 20 points clear at the top and are firm favourites heading into the game.





County are coming into this game on the back of some mediocre performances. They have failed to win four of their last six league matches.

The last time these two sides met in December, Rangers cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win. Rangers have an excellent record against today’s opponents, winning the last six meetings between the two sides and conceding just once.

The home side will be without Scott Arfield and Nikola Katic due to injury issues. George Edmundson and Jordan Jones will miss out as well due to suspension.

Ryan Jack is back in contention after recovering from his injury but he is lacking in match fitness and he is unlikely to start the game.

🎙️ SG: Katic is progressing well. Arfield also progressing well and hopefully on track for a return early Feb to the group.

Ryan Jack is back in the squad for tomorrow.

Kemar Roofe we will make a decision on today as he returns to training. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 22, 2021

🎙️ SG: We’ve missed Jack for sure, he is a big player and character so to have him back and fighting for a starting slot is an immense boost for everyone connected with the club. He can help us moving forward massively. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 22, 2021

Gerrard might be keen on giving Cedric Itten a start here after his impressive cameo against Motherwell last time out. The 24-year-old could come into the starting line-up in place of Alfredo Morelos.

Other than that, it should be an unchanged side from the other that drew against Motherwell.

Predicted Rangers starting line-up: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Kamara, Davis, Aribo; Kent, Itten, Hagi.