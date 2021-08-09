Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Malmo

Rangers take on Malmo in the second leg of the Champions League qualifiers at Ibrox on Tuesday evening.

The Scottish champions will be desperate to pull off a positive result at home, having slipped to a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Rangers head into the game on the back of a defeat against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

The fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players after they produced an under-par performance at Tannadice.

The Gers will be desperate to bounce back with a morale-boosting win to secure their place in the next round of Europe’s top club competition.

Manager Steven Gerrard is expected to make a couple of changes after expressing his disappointment with the display on Saturday.

Ianis Hagi and Allan McGregor are likely to replace John Lundstram and Jon McLaughlin in the starting XI.

Rangers predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara; Ianis Hagi, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos.

Malmo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Johan Dahlin; Jonas Knudsen, Lasse Nielsen, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Eric Larsson; Erdal Rakip, Anders Christiansen; Oscar Lewicki, Soren Rieks, Antonio Colak; Felix Bejimo

