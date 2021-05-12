Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Livingston

Rangers travel to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership later today and the Ibrox giants will be looking to pick up another impressive win in the league.

Steven Gerrard’s men are coming into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Celtic in the Glasgow Derby and they will be full of confidence here.





The Scottish champions have won 24 of their last 28 matches in the League and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in six of their last meetings against Livingston.

The home side are massive underdogs heading into this contest and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off an upset. They have lost eight of their last nine matches against Rangers in all competitions and they will need a massive slice of luck to get something out of this game.

Rangers will be without the services of Nikola Katic and Ryan Jack due to injuries.

Predicted Rangers starting line-up: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Simpson, Barisic, Hagi, Davis, Aribo, Kent, Roofe, Morelos.

Gerrard is likely to make one change from the side that managed to beat Celtic last time out. 22-year-old Ianis Hagi could come into the side in place of Glen Kamara.

Rangers are the superior side here and they are likely to take an attacking approach. Hagi could be more effective than Kamara against Livingston.

