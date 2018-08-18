Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Kilmarnock

Glasgow Rangers will face Kilmarnock on Sunday in the Scottish League Cup with the Ibrox club looking to maintain their unbeaten run.
Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have made an unbeaten start to their 2018-19 campaign, and are heading into the match on the back of a moral boosting performance away to Slovenia on Thursday.
The Gers earned a place in the Europa League play-off round with a 0-0 draw against Maribor in the second leg. Rangers took a comfortable 3-1 lead in the first leg at Ibrox and it was enough to secure their passage to the last round of qualifying where they will face Ufa for a place in the group stages.
Now the focus shifts back to the domestic competition, and the Rangers boss would love to win a cup tournament this season to kickstart his managerial career.
Gerrard is all set to welcome back new summer signing Borna Barisic into the side after he was cup-tied and missed Thursday’s outing against Maribor. Jon Flanagan should be available and would slot in at the right back role.
Rangers are sweating on Lassana Coulibaly’s injury report which means he is likely to miss Sunday’s clash. Ryan Kent was used against Maribor and the 21-year-old could start on the flanks against Kilmarnock.
Ejaria, Murphy and Morelos are likely to keep their place, and this is how Rangers could shape up on Sunday.
Rangers starting XI: McGregor, Barisic, Goldson, Katic, Flanagan, Arfield, Jack, Ejaria, Murphy, Morelos, Ryan Kent