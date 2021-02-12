Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Kilmarnock

Rangers host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership this week and the home side will be desperate to pick up all three points.

They dropped two points against Hamilton Academical in their last outing and manager Steven Gerrard will demand a big performance from his players.





The fans will be expecting their team to get back to winning ways and Rangers are firm favourites heading into this game.

The league leaders have drawn two of their last five matches and cannot afford to drop more points against teams like Kilmarnock.

The away side have lost all of their last six league matches and they are in abysmal form coming into this game.

They will be massive underdogs and an upset seems highly unlikely given Rangers’ home form this season.

The hosts are currently 18 points clear at the top of the table and they will want to extend the gap with Celtic by winning tomorrow.

Rangers will be without Nikola Katic due to an injury. Meanwhile, Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe are suspended and they are expected to return later this month.

The hosts will hope to grind out all three points without their key attacking players here.

Predicted Rangers starting line-up: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Aribo, Kamara, Jack; Itten, Hagi, Kent.

Bongani Zungu is likely to drop down to the bench after failing to impress against Hamilton last time out. 28-year-old Ryan Jack should start in his absence.