Glasgow Rangers will face Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership clash on Wednesday night at Easter Road, and the Ibrox club will be looking to maintain their top position in the league.
The Gers moved to the top of the league last week when they won 1-0 against Hamilton at Ibrox. Steven Gerrard’s side are one point ahead of Celtic having played a game more.
In-form Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will return to the squad from suspension, and he will go straight into the starting line-up replacing Kyle Lafferty.
The 22-year-old has been in superb form this season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions already, but but his problems with indiscipline remain.
Gerrard has little option in the midfield area with Graham Dorrans remaining absent with a knee injury. Ovie Ejaria has left the Gers to return to Liverpool last week after his loan deal was terminated.
Ross McCrorie has said recently that he is looking to cement his position in the middle of the park, and Gerrard could stick with him for the clash against Hibernian. Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield should form the midfield three for Rangers.
Eros Grezda was poor against Hamilton and Gerrard should bring in Glenn Middleton. Thus, Morelos and Middleton should replace Lafferty and Grezda for the midweek clash.
Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Hibernian: McGregor, Barisic, McAuley, Goldson, Tavernier, Jack, McCrorie, Arfield, Middleton, Morelos, Candeias.