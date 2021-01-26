Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Hibernian

Rangers travel to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership tomorrow and they will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table by picking up the three points.

The away side have done well against Hibs in recent seasons, winning five of their last six meetings.





Rangers have been in spectacular form this season and have won 16 of their last 17 league matches. They will be the favourites heading into this game and it will be interesting to see if Steven Gerrard’s men can step up and get the job done.

The away side are yet to lose in the league this term and Hibernian will have to produce one of their best displays to get something out of this game.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of three defeats and a draw in their last six league matches. Hibs will look to pull off an upset here and they will fancy their chances in their own backyard.

Rangers will be without Scott Arfield due to injury. George Edmondson and Jordan Jones are ruled out with suspensions.

Predicted Rangers starting line-up: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Kamara, Hagi, Kent, Morelos.

Gerrard is likely to make just one change to the side that beat Ross County 5-0 in their last outing. 28-year-old Ryan Jack could start after making a cameo appearance last time out.