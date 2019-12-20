Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Hibernian

Glasgow Rangers will take on Hibernian at Easter Road and the Ibrox club will be looking to close the five-point gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.
Rangers returned to winning ways last week after they won 2-0 against Motherwell. Steven Gerrard will be hoping for another positive result ahead of the busy festive period.
The Gers boss will be without star striker Alfredo Morelos after the Colombian was sent off in the last match.
The 23-year-old striker has been in phenomenal form this season having scored 27 goals in all competitions already.
Obviously, his absence will be a blow for the club, but Jermain Defoe is more than capable of filling the void.
The 57 times capped England international has scored 13 goals in all competitions and the veteran striker is looking to lead the line.
Except for Defoe, Gerrard probably will be looking to keep the same team that started in the last game.
Predicted Rangers XI vs Hibs: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Arfield, Jack, Kamara, Aribo, Kent, Defoe.