Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Dundee United

Rangers host Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership later today and they will be hoping to extend their fine run of form with another win at home.

The League leaders have won four of their last five matches in the Scottish Premiership and they are coming into this game on the back of a thrilling midweek win in the Europa League.





Steven Gerrard’s side and are full of confidence and they have the momentum with them. There is no doubt that they will be the favourites to pick up all three points.

The home side have kept a clean sheet in 13 of their last 14 matches at Ibrox in the League and Dundee will have to be at their best to break them down.

The away side have lost three of their last five League games and they are massive underdogs heading into this contest.

Rangers are yet to lose in 29 League games this season and it seems highly unlikely that Dundee will be able to pull off an upset today.

Predicted Rangers starting line-up: McGregor, Balogun, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Kent, Morelos

Tavernier and Roofe picked up injuries against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League during the midweek and they are expected to miss out here. Arfield is also expected to make way for 28-year-old midfielder Ryan Jack.