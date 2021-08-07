Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Dundee United

Rangers will take on Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership later today and Steven Gerrard’s men will look to continue their winning start to the league campaign with another victory here.

The Scottish champions are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Malmo in the Champions League and the fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players.

Meanwhile, Dundee United lost their opening game of the season last weekend and they will be desperate to pull off a win at home.

Despite being the underdogs here, the hosts could have a slight advantage. Rangers were involved in a midweek game and Dundee United will have a fresher squad at their disposal. They might fancy their chances of an upset here.

Ryan Jack is the only injury worry for the visitors this weekend and Dundee United will be without the services of Mark Connolly, Declan Glass and Louis Appere.

The Ibrox outfit will be the favourites heading into this game and they should be able to pick up a comfortable away victory.

Dundee United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Benjamin Siegrist (GK); Mark Reynolds, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards; Jamie Robson, Nicholas Clark, Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes, Liam Smith; Peter Pawlett, Lawrence Shankland

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Filip Helander, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Fashion Sakala, Ianis Hagi

Gerrard is likely to make four changes to the side that lost during the midweek. Scott Arfield, John Lunstram, Cedric Itten and Scott Wright could drop down to the bench.

Rangers missed Glen Kamara during the midweek and the 25-year-old is set to return here along with Joe Aribo in the midfield.