Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Alashkert FC

Rangers take on Alashkert FC in the second leg of the Europa League qualifiers later today and the Scottish outfit will be hoping to get the job done away from home.

Steven Gerrard’s men secured a 1-0 win in the first leg and they will be firm favourites heading into the contest.

However, the Scottish outfit are currently without some key players because of a Covid-19 outbreak and it remains to be seen whether the backup players are prepared to step up and grind out a result.

First team goalkeepers, Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, captain James Tavernier, left-back Calvin Bassey, attacking midfielder Scott Wright and winger Ryan Kent have not been able to travel.

John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe are suspended but Glen Kamara will be available after serving his suspension.

The Scottish champions crashed out of the Champions League earlier on in the summer and they cannot afford to miss out on Europa League football now.

Alashkert FC will fancy their chances of picking up a win against a depleted Rangers side and the hosts certainly have the quality to pull off an upset.

Five changes are expected to the side that won against Ross County. Helander, McCrorie, Barisic, Arfield and 19-year-old Patterson are set to come back into the side.

Rangers Predicted XI: Robby McCrorie; Nathan Patterson, Filip Helander, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield; Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi