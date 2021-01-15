Predicted Rangers Line-up vs Motherwell

Rangers travel to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership this weekend aiming to extend their fine run of form with a win.

Steven Gerrard’s side have won their last six league games and will be confident of getting a good result here against a struggling Motherwell side.





The hosts are coming into this game having failed to win their last six league games and they will be up against the best team in the country right now.

Rangers have an impressive record against Motherwell in all competitions and have beaten the home side seven times in the last seven meetings.

The visitors are on a tremendous run right now having won their last 15 league matches. Gerrard will demand a big performance from his players and Rangers will be looking to extend the gap with Celtic at the top of the table.

Rangers are set to be without Nikola Katic, George Edmundson, Scott Arfield, Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack for this game.

🎙️ Steven Gerrard has arrived to speak to the media. 🎙️ SG: Katic is moving along nicely, Edmundson has had a small procedure and out 3/4 weeks. Arfield has stepped rehab up well. Roofe should be back full training middle of ext week. Ryan Jack is back with the group training. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 15, 2021

Despite the injury issues, Rangers should be able to field a strong line-up against Motherwell this week.

Predicted Rangers Starting Line-up: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Aribo, Hagi, Morelos, Kent.