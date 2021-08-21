Predicted Newcastle United starting line-up vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United crashed to a heavy home defeat against West Ham United in their first match of the Premier League season.

The Magpies were beaten 4-2 at home and will be keen to bounce back with a positive result against Aston Villa.

Newcastle have a mediocre head-to-head record against today’s opposition and must improve immensely to pull off an upset.

However, Villa also made a poor start to the Premier League season as they were defeated 3-2 at Watford.

Newcastle will fancy their chances of upsetting the odds, particularly if their forwards continue to shine.

Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin were in good form against West Ham and will undoubtedly pose a major threat to Villa’s defence.

The Magpies must tighten up after shipping four goals last week, and Steve Bruce is expected to make changes to his starting XI.

Emil Krafth and Jonjo Shelvey are expected to be dropped after a poor performance against West Ham.

Jamaal Lascelles and summer signing Joe Willock are likely to take their places.

Newcastle United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Freddie Woodman; Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez; Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Isaac Hayden, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock; Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson.

