Newcastle host Liverpool in the Premier League later today and they will be looking to finish their season on a high.

Steve Bruce’s men have not won any of their last five league games and they will be desperate for the three points here. Although they are safe from relegation, the fans will expect a big performance here.





As for Liverpool, the Reds have already won the title and it will be interesting to see how they approach this contest. They have been complacent since winning the league and Newcastle could look to take advantage of that.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top here. Liverpool are the better team but Newcastle cannot be underestimated at home.

Bruce will be without Schar, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark and Sean Longstaff due to injuries this weekend. As for the Reds, Klopp will be without his captain Jordan Henderson. Matip misses out with an injury too.

Newcastle are short of options right now and it would be fair to assume that they will field an unchanged lineup from the one that drew against Brighton last time out.

Predicted Newcastle starting lineup vs Liverpool: Dubravka; Krafth, Fernandez, Rose; Manquillo, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Almiron, Ritchie; Gayle, Saint-Maximin