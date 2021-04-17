Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs West Ham

Newcastle United take on West Ham United in the Premier League later today and the Magpies will be hoping to build on their win over Burnley last time out.

Steve Bruce’s side are 17th in the Premier League table and their position in the Premier League is not safe yet.

They will be up against an in-form West Ham side and the Magpies will have to be at their best to grind out a result here.

Newcastle have an excellent head to head record against the Hammers and they have managed to win three and draw one of the last four meetings with the London side.

The last time these two sides met, Newcastle picked up a 2-0 win away from home and they will be hoping for more of the same later today.

The Magpies have drawn their last three Premier League home matches and it will be interesting to feed if they can grind out a positive result here.

The home side will be without the services of Fabian Schar, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles, and Ryan Fraser due to injuries.

SB on Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schär: "Jamaal is frustrated as hell and is in a boot unfortunately. He needs time but he hasn't ruled himself out of the season yet so let's hope he can have a speedy recovery. Fab is making good progress and is doing very, very well." pic.twitter.com/1ZCIDn7QNo — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 16, 2021

SB on Ryan Fraser: "Ryan's not fit. He's got a groin problem that he picked up when he was with Scotland. It's been frustrating for him and we've never really got him up to speed. It's been stop start and we've not seen the best of him with the problems he's had." pic.twitter.com/6uFH4TZiO1 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 16, 2021

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up: Dubravka, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Murphy, Almiron, Shelvey, Longstaff, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

Bruce is likely to make two changes to the side that managed to beat Burnley last time out.

Joelinton and Dwight Gayle started the game for the Magpies last time out and they are likely to make way for 24-year-old winger Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson this week.

