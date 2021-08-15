Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs West Ham

Newcastle United take on West Ham United in the Premier League later today and they will be hoping to start the new campaign with a win at home.

The Magpies have an impressive head to head record against the Hammers and they have managed to win four of the last five meetings against the London club.

Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League table last season and they will be hoping to break into the top half this time around.

A good start to the season could be vital for Steve Bruce’s side and it will be interesting to see if they can grind out a positive result later today.

West Ham are undoubtedly the better team on paper but Newcastle have what it takes to beat them.

Bruce will be hoping that the likes of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin can step up and get the job done for his side.

Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett are out injured and the deal to sign Joe Willock was not completed in time for him to feature in this game. 24-year-old Freddie Woodman should start in goal for the Magpies.

Newcastle United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Freddie Woodman; Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez; Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey; Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson