Newcastle United: Predicted starting line-up vs Tottenham

Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend, and the Magpies will be looking to pull clear of the relegation zone with a win at home.

Steve Bruce’s side have failed to register a win in their last six league games and are massive underdogs heading into this contest.





Spurs have an impressive away record against Newcastle, winning five of their last six matches at St James’ Park.

Jose Mourinho’s men have shown an upturn in form over the last few weeks and head into this game on the back of four wins in five league matches.

The home side will be without the services of Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden due to injury.

However, Allan Saint-Maximin could feature here after recovering from his injury. Bruce has confirmed that Callum Wilson is unlikely to be fit for this game, but the striker should return in the next match.

SB on Saint-Maximin: He could be involved. We still have today and tomorrow to train but he came through a big session 48 hours ago. We hope he can play some part. I wouldn't have thought Callum will be available." pic.twitter.com/yxymHaKuCR — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 2, 2021

Dubravka has recovered from his illness and is available for selection.

SB on Martin Dúbravka: "Martin hasn't been very well but we expect him to be OK. We expect him in for training today and we'll have a chat with him to see how he feels but we think he'll be OK [for Sunday]." pic.twitter.com/xqMwtv1LLd — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 2, 2021

Bruce is likely to make two changes to the side beaten 3-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break.

Saint-Maximin and Jeff Hendrick are likely to start instead of Isaac Hayden and Joelinton.

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up: Dubracka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Hendrick, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin.

Read: Newcastle keeping tabs on Premier League manager as a potential replacement for Bruce.