Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs Southampton

Newcastle United host Southampton in the Premier League later today and the Magpies will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

It has been a rough start to the season for Steve Bruce and his players.

Newcastle United have lost their first two Premier League matches against West Ham United and Aston Villa. They crashed out of the League Cup after a shootout defeat to Burnley earlier this week as well.

The players will be under pressure to bounce back strongly and grind out a win at home.

Meanwhile, Southampton picked up a draw against Manchester United in their last outing and they will fancy their chances of a win here.

Newcastle have an impressive home record against Southampton and they have managed to win their last four matches against today’s opposition.

The away side will have to improve defensively if they want to secure a win here. They are coming into this game on the back of six straight away defeats in the league. Southampton have also conceded at least two goals in their last six away matches in the Premier League.

Newcastle United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Freddie Woodman; Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez; Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock; Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

Bruce is likely to make four changes to the side that was beaten by Burnley. 29-year-old striker Callum Wilson is set to start.

Ritchie, Murphy and Fernandez should return as well. Lewis, Krafth, Joelinton and Hendrick are likely to be dropped.