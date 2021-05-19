Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United take on Sheffield United in the Premier League later today and the Magpies will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Manchester City.

Steve Bruce’s side have lost two of their last three Premier League matches and they will be hoping to finish the season strongly with a couple of wins.





Newcastle were beaten by Sheffield United earlier this season and the Magpies will be looking to avenge that defeat at home.

The Blades have already been relegated and they have nothing to play for. However, they managed to step up and produce a professional performance against Everton last time out.

The Magpies cannot afford to underestimate their opposition.

Sheffield United managed to beat Everton 1-0 and they have what it takes to grind out a win here as well.

Newcastle will be without the services of Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson due to injuries.

Fabian Schar remains suspended.

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up: Dubravka, Krafth, Clark, Dummett, Murphy, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Bruce is likely to make one change to the side that was beaten by Manchester City last week.

31-year-old Ciaran Clark is expected to come back into the starting line-up in place of Federico Fernandez. Fernandez put on a very poor performance against City and dropping him for this game would be a wise decision.

